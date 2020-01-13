Beyonce And Jay-Z's Combined Net Worth And The Expensive Things They Own

Often regarded as Queen of Pop, Beyoncé as has always been one of the biggest stars and an icon to many women. The singer is known for her singing talent, hit shows, and humanitarian work. The 38-year-old star got married to Jay-Z on April 2008. Here's their combined net worth and other details.

Combine net worth of Beyonce and Jay-Z

With Jay-Z’s new status as a billionaire and Beyoncé’s place on Forbes’ richest self-made women list, the music moguls are one of America’s wealthiest couples. The combined net worth of the couple now totals on estimated $1.4 billion. Jay-Z, who is steadily growing in a number of business acquisitions which includes liquor, art, real estate and stakes in companies like Uber, is reportedly the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire.

On the other hand, Beyonce's fortune increased to an estimated $400 million from $355 million because of her touring and an album release. She stands on 51 positions on Forbes 2019 list of America’s most successful self-made women. Their combined net worth of $1.4 billion makes the music moguls one of the 10 most successful husband-and-wife teams in the country, and certainly the most recognisable.

They both have significant stakes in music streaming service Tidal, and Jay Z has stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'ussé cognac. With an estimated net worth of approximately $900 million, most of his wealth and income comes from his entertainment company, titled as Roc Nation. He's also invested in Jetsmarter and signed a 10-year, $200 million deal with Live Nation in 2018.

Beyonce's Formation World Tour grossed a quarter of a billion dollars. Apart from this, she has a line of gym wear and an on-demand vegan meal delivery service too.

