Reese Witherspoon Receives A Case Of Champagne From Beyonce And Jay-Z

Actor Reese Witherspoon received flowers from Beyonce and Jay-Z. Reese Weatherspoon had put up stories on her social media about what she received. She was extremely delighted and found it hard to contain her excitement as she got them.

The gesture was reportedly made by the couple after a hilarious incident where Reese Witherspoon asked them for a glass of champagne as she was thirsty. The incident happened at the Golden Globes.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s gift to Weatherspoon

Actor Reese Witherspoon recently uploaded a bunch of stories giving her followers some exciting news. In the first video, she can be seen with a bunch of flowers and a huge case of Ace of Space champagne. She has written how she came home to the best surprise from Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The actor loves the flowers as she explains how beautiful they are. The gift came with a card. In the note, Beyonce and Jay-Z had written, “More water”. Have a look at the videos here.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent Reese Weatherspoon flowers and a case of Ace of Spades ♠️ champagne. With a note that says, “More Water” pic.twitter.com/rwQcQQ6gcu — 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 9, 2020

In the stories that follow, Reese can be seen popping a champagne with her mother. The mother-daughter duo can also be heard laughing on how they are drinking champagne as 11:30 in the morning. Her mother can also be heard talking about how it is probably early for it.

In a small note on the story, the actor had jokingly written about how it is 5:00 pm somewhere in the world and that is approved. They went on to taste it and loved what she received.

Reese Witherspoon shares a meme on herself and Beyonce

Reese Witherspoon recently shared a meme made on herself regarding the incident at Golden Globe 2020 where she asked the couple for champagne. The meme has the picture of Beyonce and Jay Z with the text when “Reese Witherspoon is thirsty.” Have a look at the post here:

Image Courtesy: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

