Beyonce Sparks Rumours Of Starring In New 'James Bond' Film With A Cryptic Pic

Often regarded as Queen of Pop, Beyoncé as has always been one of the biggest stars and an icon to many women. The singer is known for her singing talent, hit shows and humanitarian work. The 38-year-old star, however, is known to drop hints from time to time in regards to her upcoming work or project.

Beyoncé sparks rumours she’ll star in new James Bond movie with a cryptic pic

Recently Beyoncé bought her own champagne at the Golden Globe awards which were held on January 5. She was snapped while taking a sip from her drink, which was assumed to be a martini. Previously the singer had posed with a lemon in hand, and soon after released her hit album Lemonade.

Thus many users over twitter speculated that Beyoncé may be hinting towards a new future project which she is undertaking. One such user pointed out that she may be seen in the upcoming James Bond film. The user mentioned that Martini is a signature drink of James Bond and perhaps the Halo singer is hinting that she may be in the film or have a song for it.

I think she's gonna be in James Bond project. Martini is his signature drink. https://t.co/QSDdijX7ck — ✨ Δslı (@AsliYonce) January 9, 2020

In a previous James Bond film, Adele provided her voice for the soundtrack of the movie. The tracks were praised by fans and critics and also won her several nominations and accolades. Hence users over twitter seem sure that the new James Bond film may just feature a soundtrack by Beyoncé.

Some fans even went so far as to bring up her Coachella performance from 2018 where listeners could audibly make out the familiar notes from the popular franchise. The singer made the crowd go crazy as she sang Don’t hurt yourself with the iconic James Bond theme playing in the background. No Time To Die is said to be the next film in the James Bond franchise and Daniel Craig is said to be reprising this role for the last time. The film has an ensemble cast including, Ana de Darmas, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris.

Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don't Hurt Yourself pic.twitter.com/m18j8X9ONn — EDGES KINKY (@beeeysus) January 9, 2020

