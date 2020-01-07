The Debate
Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

Hollywood News

Singer Beyonce has recently been at the receiving end of a lot of social media hate for remaining seated during Joaquin Phoenix's award acceptance ceremony.

Beyonce

The prestigious 77th Golden Globes Award Ceremony was held yesterday on January 6, 2020, starting the year off with a bang. During the event, Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played Arthur Fleck in the massively popular film Joker, won The Best Actor in a Motion Picture Award, which is one of the most acclaimed and sought after awards in the Golden Globes.

Almost the entire audience at the ceremony could be seen standing and applauding Joaquin for his achievement. However, singer Beyonce was one of the few people who did not give a standing ovation when Joaquin Phoenix won his award. This seems to have irked many netizens online, who chastised the singer for not standing up during the event.

Netizens slam Beyonce for not giving a standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix when he won his award

Also Read | Beyonce's '2019 Bey-Cap!!' includes rare pictures of her twins

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Ellen DeGeneres, almost every big-name celeb at the event cheered on the Joker actor with a standing ovation. But Beyonce did not join the majority of the audience and decided to remain seated when Joaquin Phoenix won his Award for Best Actor. Soon, many fans of Joaquin took to social media to slam Beyonce, as they saw her refusal to stand up as a sign of disrespect. 

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland bows down after seeing 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leading the pack for BAFTA with 11 nominations

However, not everyone was hating on Beyonce. Quite a few users came to her defence. Many said that getting up in her gown would have been a pain, while others stated that Beyonce not standing was just a personal choice and was not any sort of statement against Joaquin Phoenix.

Also Read | 'She smelled expensive' - Naomi Osaka reveals Beyonce pep talk

 

 

