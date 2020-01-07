Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

The prestigious 77th Golden Globes Award Ceremony was held yesterday on January 6, 2020, starting the year off with a bang. During the event, Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played Arthur Fleck in the massively popular film Joker, won The Best Actor in a Motion Picture Award, which is one of the most acclaimed and sought after awards in the Golden Globes.

Almost the entire audience at the ceremony could be seen standing and applauding Joaquin for his achievement. However, singer Beyonce was one of the few people who did not give a standing ovation when Joaquin Phoenix won his award. This seems to have irked many netizens online, who chastised the singer for not standing up during the event.

Netizens slam Beyonce for not giving a standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix when he won his award

Also Read | Beyonce's '2019 Bey-Cap!!' includes rare pictures of her twins

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Ellen DeGeneres, almost every big-name celeb at the event cheered on the Joker actor with a standing ovation. But Beyonce did not join the majority of the audience and decided to remain seated when Joaquin Phoenix won his Award for Best Actor. Soon, many fans of Joaquin took to social media to slam Beyonce, as they saw her refusal to stand up as a sign of disrespect.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland bows down after seeing 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix

Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EJD8uq4mHq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

Pretty rude tbh — Greed Island🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@rohan_refuses) January 6, 2020

People really on here praising Beyonce for being a rude ass and not standing for Joaquin when literally everyone else was? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Wueiy0ijRw — 가을의 공주 ♡ (@gaeul_gongju) January 6, 2020

Out of respect, she should’ve stood up. Wtf — Gabrielle Skye 💋 (@skyeisimmortal) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leading the pack for BAFTA with 11 nominations

However, not everyone was hating on Beyonce. Quite a few users came to her defence. Many said that getting up in her gown would have been a pain, while others stated that Beyonce not standing was just a personal choice and was not any sort of statement against Joaquin Phoenix.

Also Read | 'She smelled expensive' - Naomi Osaka reveals Beyonce pep talk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.