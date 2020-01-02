Beyonce's '2019 Bey-Cap!!' Includes Rare Pictures Of Her Twins

Beyonce is one of the most eminent artists across the globe with 137 million followers on Instagram. The Hold Up singer is quite active on Instagram and keeps posting pictures of her posing in extravagant Haute Couture or with her husband and daughter Blue Ivy. Blue has also accompanied her parents to multiple award shows but spotting her 2-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi is a rare event. Beyonce recently posted a video on Instagram which included two never before seen photos of the twins.

Also Read | Beyonce's Most Empowering Song Lyrics That Everyone Should Know

Beyonce's '2019 Bey-Cap!!'

On Wednesday, Beyonce shared a year-in-review video comprised of a number of photos taken over the last 12 months which pretty summed up her whole year. The 1 minute 36 seconds' video began with text: "Cheers to 2020!". The video consists of two never seen before photos of the twins that made an appearance around the 52-second mark in the video. The twins were all smiles as they posed for a photo on their 2nd birthday back in June.

Also Read | Beyonce's Iconic Live Musical Performances Throughout Her Career, Watch Videos

The final photo in the video shows the twins posing with their family. Sir was sitting on his dad's lap donning a matching tuxedo, while daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi were dressed in white, all posing in swag. As soon as the video surfaced the internet, many people took to social media to point out how much Sir looks like Jay Z, especially with their matching hairdos. A lot of people also pointed out Rumi's resemblance to her older sister, who happens to look a lot like their mom as a child.

Also Read | Beyonce Checks Out A Fan's Fashion Statement, Approves It With A Nod; Watch Video

It is amazing that Beyoncé and Jay Z have one daughter that looks like the both of them and then they have clones of themselves both with Sir and Rumi. — VIIXXIVXCI ♌︎ (@lakeemahmad) January 1, 2020

Sir is literally Jay z https://t.co/SwmgVg4Pds — 💧 ɹɐɯʎɐɹ ʎuoɥʇu∀ 💧 (@AnthonyRaymar) January 1, 2020

Why Sir got the same hair as Jay Z 🤦🏿‍♀️😭😭😭 https://t.co/bKzpHp1oSc — Doug Dimmadome (@shae_shae23) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Beyonce: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.