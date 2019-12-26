Beyonce Checks Out A Fan's Fashion Statement, Approves It With A Nod; Watch Video

Titled ‘Queen Bey’ by her fans, Beyonce is arguably one of the most dominant forces of the western pop music industry, who has managed to set the bars high for the singers to come with her phenomenal contribution to the music industry. Famous for her unmatched talent and unconventional stage presence, Beyonce is also known for her bond with fans, as the singer never misses a chance to connect with them. Recently, Beyonce checked out a fans’ fashion statement, to which her fan had an unmissable reaction. Here are all the details.

Beyonce checks out a fan's fashion statement

Of late, it has become a trend among fans to copy their favourite celebrities’ quirky fashion statements. From copying Johnny Depp’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ look to Robert Downey’s ‘Iron Man’ avatar, fans have time and again replicated their favourite celebrities looks. The latest to join the club is a seemingly die-hard fan of Beyonce. For a recently held music tour show, Beyonce opted for a shimmery gold above knee one-piece. The singer went for open traces and complimented her look with a purple cloak and a lemon-coloured shade. To show respect and love for Queen Bey, an anonymous fan also went for the same shade as Beyonce. Beyonce reacted to the cute gesture of the fan by lowering her glasses, approving the fan's look. Take a look at the video:

Beyonce and Destiny's Child

Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No and Bills Bills Bills. Bills Bills Bills established Beyonce as the voice of Destiny's Child.

