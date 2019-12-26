Beyonce's Iconic Live Musical Performances Throughout Her Career, Watch Videos

Beyonce has time and again stamped herself as one of the most eminent live performers of her time, showing no signs of taking a curtain call anytime soon. Beyonce, who kick-started her musical journey as a member of Destiny’s Child, has managed to capture the hearts of fans worldwide with her sheer star power and talent that proves she is one of a kind. In the light of Beyonce’s on-stage excellence and unmatched talent, here are some videos of the singer’s most iconic live performances throughout her illustrious career.

Also Read | Beyonce: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

Also Read | Beyonce Checks Out A Fan's Fashion Statement, Approves It With A Nod; Watch Video

Beyonce's most iconic live performances

Performing a medley of her most popular hits, including Love On Top, Crazy in Love, End of Time and Baby Boy, Beyonce's performance at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show is considered as one of her most unforgettable performances ever. Taking viewers down memory lane with classics like Bootylicious and Independent Women, Beyonce wrapped the event with her all-time hit Single Ladies. Take a look:

Sporting a black sequined one-piece, Beyonce wrapped up the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards by proudly exposing her baby bump to confirm her rumoured pregnancy, much to the delight of JAY-Z and Kanye West. Take a look at the video:

Backed by an army of musicians, Beyonce's vocal prowess was on full display in the 2010 Grammy Awards. The acclaimed performer put her dance foot forward the crowd, as she performed on If I Were a Boy and a rendition of Alanis Morrissette's 1995 hit You Oughta Know. Take a look:

Also Read | Beyonce And Jay Z's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Love Story

Beyonce's musical journey

Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child, a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No and Bills Bills Bills.

Also Read | Beyonce's Net Worth Now Close To Half A Billion, Thanks To Her Multiple Business Ventures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.