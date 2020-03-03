Beyonce's Collage Pictures That Have Over Million Views On Instagram

Beyonce is one of the most popular musicians in the world and has won millions of hearts over the years. The pop sensation is also the fashion queen bee and loves to style herself in different ways. She recently posted some of her images on Instagram in collage format that received millions of likes and views instantly.

Beyonce's brand Ivy Park collaborated with Adidas for a photoshoot, the pop star posted images from the same as collages on her Instagram. Take a look at the collage images here.

Beyoncé's style file

She has styled herself in white outfits in the first collage. In the picture, she has also paired the white outfit with a purple top.

In her second set of pictures, she has worn white outfits in the top row and wore orange outfits in the bottom row of the collage. Fans have complimented her looks and attire in the photos. Beyonce also wore a combination of white, orange and purple outfits in her third collage picture.

In the following pictures from Beyoncé's Instagram, the outfit she wore is a combination of various purple colour outfits. In some pictures, she has kept her hair open wherein in others she has aced the ponytail look beautifully. She also opted for a cap in some of the pictures.

