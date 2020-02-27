Why Is Beyonce Loved By The LBGTQ+ Community So Much? Here Are The Reasons

Beyonce is an international pop star who has earned a lot of love from the people belonging to the LBGTQ+ community. Her constant support through her words and songs has been considered very helpful and generous by many. Have a look at why the community is so fond of the international artist.

Reasons why Beyonce is favourite of the LBGTQ+ community

1. Beyonce has always considered her LBGTQ+ fans an inspiration

In the year 2011, Beyonce had spoken about her fan following amongst the LBGTQ+ community. She was of the opinion that a great amount of confidence and fearlessness is required if a person wishes to be different than what is expected by society. She was very appreciative of these qualities in the people who belong to the LGBTQ+ community. She also spoke about how according to her, being yourself is something so beautiful. The singer had also said that not worrying about other people’s satisfaction is her ultimate dream. This statement from her had left the people so happy and content.

2. Supportive of talent

Beyonce has been very helpful to the LBGTQ+ community as she has uplifted them over time. The British artist MNEK had also spoken about working with Beyonce on the song Hold Up. He had said that working with her was like a stamp of validation. The pop star appreciated what he was doing and MNEK was really happy about it. She also had people from LBGTQ+ community, Big Freedia and Messy Mya, working on her famous track Formation.

3. Marriage rights for all

Beyonce has been talking about having marriage rights for everyone even before people got comfortable talking about it. She also had a special video in her album 7/11 in support of LBGTQ+ marriages. Now, LBGTQ+ marriages are legal in some parts of the world.

Read Did You Know The 'Halo' Singer Beyonce Was A Part Of All These Movies?

Also read Beyonce Consoles Vanessa Bryant As She Breaks Down During Kobe Bryant's Memorial

4. The human pride flag in 2018

At the Global Citizen’s Festival of 2018, Beyonce had the most creative way of lending her support to the LBGTQ+ community. Amidst a performance, she lined up with her back dancers to create a human pride flag with all the colours. All the dancers were wearing the same outfit as hers but of different colour.

Image Courtesy: Beyonce Instagram

Read Beyonce's Brands And Business Ventures That She's Associated With

Also read Beyonce Performs At Kobe Bryant's Memorial, Opens With His Favourite Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.