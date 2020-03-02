Beyonce's Love For Sneakers Is Evident In These Posts On Her Instagram

Beyoncé is the most popular name in the world and, over the years, she has established herself as a bankable name among sponsors. Beyoncé is associated with several top brands. She has also come up with her own brand and keeps posting pictures from her brand associations on social media.

Beyonce and her love for sneakers

Usually, the Halo star dresses up in rather glamorous outfits and manages to bring out a different type of glam to any event she goes to. Beyoncé is also a huge sneakerhead and keeps herself updated with the latest and trendiest kicks in town. In a picture posted by her, one can clearly see her casually resting upon her enormous set of shoes. From the latest Yeezy’s of 2019 to the vintage Gazelle, all of the iconic shoes can be pointed out in the pictures which were shared.

Beyoncé wore a red bodysuit as she posed for the camera in pure glory. The singer has a wide range of sneakers mostly coming from the same brand. Another picture of Beyoncé shows herself happily posing among the whole sea of sneakers casually showing off her incredible collection. From high top sneakers to low riding slip ones, Beyoncé has an incredible collection as noticed by several fans from the picture that was posted.

The post announces Beyonce Adidas Originals collaboration for her brand Ivy Park. The mega-brand released a new set of sneakers for Beyoncé’s new collection. The new sneakers feature the signature Adidas stripes which were purple in colour along with a unique orange band around the sole.

