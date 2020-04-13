Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Trivia: 5 Things Fans Learned About The 'Lemonade' Singer

Homecoming is a 2019 American concert movie that revolves around the dominant pop-singer, Beyonce. The movie reveals about her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The movie was helmed, written and produced by Beyonce herself. Homecoming premiered on Netflix on April 17. Homecoming gives an "in-depth look" at the concert. Here are a few things that viewers learned from the movie:

Beyonce’s pregnancy was difficult

Homecoming sees Beyonce opening about her pregnancy and her struggles to get back in shape and also about her early struggles with rehearsals. In the movie, Beyonce can be seen saying that there were days when she thought she would never be the same. As per reports, Beyonce weighed 218 pounds on the day she delivered and had to face many difficulties to retrain her body.

Homecoming also reveals how the singer had high blood pressure and had also developed toxemia which is a blood infection. Along with it the singer also faced preeclampsia which is a sign of damage to the liver of kidneys, characterised by high blood pressure. One of her twin’s heartbeat paused in the womb which resulted in an emergency C-section.

Beyonce is hardworking

In Homecoming, fans can clearly see Beyonce motivating her team to work hard just as much as she does. Beyonce always wants to make sure that her show felt like an experience not only for the people at the stage but also for the audience who are have come to watch it. According to the movie, Beyonce had three soundstages for rehearsals, one for the dancers, one for the creative team and the last one for the band.

Beyonce is always in awe of her collaborators

Homecoming revolves around Beyonce's concert. However, it also features how the singer is always inspired every day by the dancers, musicians, singers, the creative team and her crew members. One of the voiceovers of the movie explains the diva explaining how she wanted the steppers, the vocalists, she wanted different characters.

Beyonce did not want everyone doing the same thing. Beyonce also added the amount of sway the young artists bring to the stage is just limitless. The ways young artists play with their bodies and the music they play, the drum rolls are just amazing.

Blue Ivy’s presence

Homecoming saw Blue Ivy and father Jay-Z's constant presence during the rehearsals. Watching her mother dance made Blue learn some of the choreography from the side-line. Towards, the end she is also seen singing “lift every voice and sing”. For Beyonce, the joy that the concert has Blue Ivy was very inspiring. Towards the end of Homecoming, Beyonce said she feels that she made her daughter proud.

