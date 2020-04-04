Beyonce’s Goofy Pictures That Showcase Fun Side Of The International Singer

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of the band named Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication.

Along with being an over-achiever and extremely successful, there’s a fun and goofy side to Beyonce too. Here are Beyonce’s goofy pictures. Read ahead to know more-

Beyonce’s goofy pictures

This is a goofy boomerang of Beyonce and husband, Jay Z. Beyonce is seen making funny and quirky expressions, showcasing her fun side. Beyonce has worn a shimmery red colour, turtle neck, full sleeves gown. She has left her curly hair open, giving them a messy look. She has worn long earrings and applied nude makeup. Jay Z has worn a black pant and blazer, with a white t-shirt.

Beyonce is seen posing quirkily with a flower. She has worn a shirt with purple and white checks. She has left her curly hair open, giving them a messy look. She has applied nude makeup, with a dark purple lipstick. She has also worn black colour sunglasses, with thick purple rims.

Beyonce looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, as she is holding a cake in her hands. She has worn a brown dress, with huge golden colour hoop earrings. She is constantly seen smiling and has left her hair open. Beyonce has applied nude makeup. In other pictures, her husband, Jay Z, and others can be seen too.

