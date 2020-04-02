Rihanna And Beyonce's Adorable Throwback Picture Will Definitely Put A Smile On Your Face

Rihanna and Beyonce are both extremely talented and well-known international singers. The two have been often spotted together at various events. Here’s an adorable throwback picture of Rihanna and Beyonce that will definitely put a smile on the faces of all fans.

Adorable throwback picture of Rihanna and Beyonce

This adorable picture was clicked when Beyonce was pregnant. She has worn a deep neck, full sleeves, red colour sequin gown. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has worn a silver shinning neckpiece and has applied nude shade makeup.

Rihanna, on the other hand, has worn a grey shimmery deep neck, full sleeves, crop top. She has worn black pant with grey shimmery embroidery. Rihanna has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. She has worn silver shinning neckpiece and earrings. Rihanna has applied bold makeup.

About Rihanna and Beyonce

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Every scroll through her Instagram account gives major fashion inspiration.

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication.

