Things Beyonce Does On Sundays To Relieve Stress - From Painting To Pwimming

Beyonce's documentary has been one of the most inspiring documentaries on Netflix. It shows that the singer is a workaholic. She makes sure that she spends her time wisely. Beyonce also has another documentary released in 2013, Life Is But a Dream. The documentary focuses on her personal life. In the 2013 documentary, she also mentioned her Sunday's schedule, the day where she does not work and spends her time in other activities.

Things Beyonce does on Sundays to relieve stress

She loves to paint

Beyonce stated in an interview that she loves painting on Sundays. Along with that she also listens to good music. She also said in the same interview that painting is her hobby and it helps her relieve stress.

Beyonce's cheat day

Beyonce has pizza every Sunday. As per reports, a cheat day is actually beneficial for the diet. On the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, she revealed her favourite toppings on a pizza.

Spends time with her husband and family

Every Sunday, she makes sure that she spends some quality time with her husband. Not only that, but she also spends time with her kids. In an interview, she mentioned that every Sunday she goes out for a brunch with her family. She is also seen posting pictures with her sister and mother on social media.

Beyonce loves the water

Beyonce also goes swimming every Sunday. Swimming is also a good exercise for the body. It is said that swimming helps to release endorphins to increase our energy levels.

Beyonce focuses on her mental health

Beyonce meditates and prays. She is no doubt a religious and spiritual woman. She mentioned in an interview that she not only prays and mediates every Sundays but every day. She furthermore said she has learned this habit from her parents.

