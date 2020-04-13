Lesser-known Facts About Beyonce-starrer 'The Pink Panther' That You Didn't Know; Read

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide.

She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named as one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication.

In 2006, Beyonce appeared in Shawn Levy’s The Pink Panther. Steve Martin, Kevin Kline, and Jean Reno are the lead cast of the film. The plot of the film revolves around a bumbling Inspector Clouseau, who must solve the murder of a famous soccer coach and find out who stole the infamous Pink Panther diamond. Here are the lesser-known facts about the film, The Pink Panther. Read ahead to know more-

The Pink Panther lesser-known facts

Steve Martin was paid $20 million to star in this film.

The work began on rebooting the franchise in 2000.

The airport security attack dog is named W.

This is the highest-grossing film in the Pink Panther franchise.

The teaser trailer features Inspector Clouseau using the glass breaking device he got from Agent 006. This scene is not in the final film.

Ivan Reitman was originally going to direct the film but chose not to, staying on as producer of the film.

Gérard Depardieu was considered for the role of Ponton.

Jim Carrey was considered for the part of Jacques Clouseau.

Reportedly, football player David Beckham was offered a supporting role in this movie but opted out due to his obligations to his club, Real Madrid.

In the press conference scene, the cameras that are supposed to be "news" cameras actually filmed parts of the scene.

