Here Are Some Unknown Facts About Beyonce's Famous Album 'Lemonade'

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication.

Lemonade is the sixth studio album by Beyoncé, that released on April 23, 2016, by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. It was supported by five singles, Formation, Sorry, Hold Up, Freedom featuring Kendrick Lamar, and All Night, Daddy Lessons, featuring the Dixie Chicks. It was her second visual album, after her 2013 eponymous fifth album. Lemonade was also nominated for nine awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017. On April 23, 2019, exactly 3 years from its original release, the album was made available on all streaming platforms, with its Spotify release and Apple Music re-release making headlines. Here are some facts about Beyonce’s Lemonade that you might not know. Read ahead to know:

Facts about Beyonce’s album, Lemonade

Beyonce named her bat after her favourite condiment, "Hot Sauce"

In the Dangerously In Love era, Beyoncé made a teeny tiny cameo.

Beyonce wore Yeezy in Lemonade.

Marni Senofonte styled all the Lemonade looks.

The body paint featured in Lemonade is by Laolu Senbanjo.

Quvenzhané Wallis, who is one of the many stars of Lemonade, is originally from Louisiana.

The mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, and Michael Brown all made powerful appearances in Lemonade.

Beyoncé is Lemonade's executive producer.

Warsan Shire is responsible for the beautiful poetry featured throughout.

Malcolm X also made an appearance in Lemonade.

Hold Up is written by more than 15 people.

Ingrid Burley helped write Love Drought.

Lemonade seemed to be a good enough reason for Beyoncé to tweet for the first time in nearly three years.

Lemonade featured clips from both Beyoncé and her mother, Tina's respective weddings.

The lemonade recipe Beyoncé gives near the end is real.

Jay-Z's adorable grandmother, Hattie White, also made an appearance.

