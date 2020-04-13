Here Are Some Unknown Facts About Beyonce's Famous Album 'Lemonade'

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication.
Lemonade is the sixth studio album by Beyoncé, that released on April 23, 2016, by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. It was supported by five singles, Formation, Sorry, Hold Up, Freedom featuring Kendrick Lamar, and All Night, Daddy Lessons, featuring the Dixie Chicks. It was her second visual album, after her 2013 eponymous fifth album. Lemonade was also nominated for nine awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017. On April 23, 2019, exactly 3 years from its original release, the album was made available on all streaming platforms, with its Spotify release and Apple Music re-release making headlines. Here are some facts about Beyonce’s Lemonade that you might not know. Read ahead to know:
Also Read | Beyonce's Photos Prove The Singer Has Coolest Sweatshirt Collection, See Pics
Also Read | Beyonce's Inspirational And Thought-provoking Quotes Will Motivate You
Also Read | Beyonce’s Goofy Pictures That Showcase Fun Side Of The International Singer
Also Read | Rihanna And Beyonce's Adorable Throwback Picture Will Definitely Put A Smile On Your Face
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.