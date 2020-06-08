Beyoncé Gives Powerful Message To Class Of 2020, Says 'Real Change Has Started With You'

American Singer-songwriter Beyoncé on June 7 delivered a powerful message to the graduating students during YouTube Originals’ ‘Dear Class of 2020’ virtual ceremony. While marking their achievement, Beyoncé also praised the ‘change-makers’, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement. The superstar artist started her speech by congratulating the graduating class who have arrived “in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being”.

Beyoncé thanked the students for using their ‘collective voice’ and letting the world know that Black Lives Matter. She added, “You are achieving things your parents and grandparents never could imagine for themselves. You are the answer to a generation of prayers”. She also stressed that the students need to build their own stage and ‘make the world see them’. Furthermore, she went on to address the anti-racism protests roiling the nation as thousands take to the streets decrying systemic white supremacy and police brutality.

The 38-year-old said, “Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates we celebrate today”.

Beyoncé speaks about sexism in music industry

Furthermore, Beyoncé also took the moment to lambast persistent sexism in the music industry and beyond. She brought up her own struggles and also said that as a woman, she did not see enough female role models. However, she added that she knew what she ‘had to do’ when she was given the opportunity. She also pointed out that not enough black women had a seat at the table because of which she had to “go and chop down the wood” to build her ‘own table’.

She added, “Then I had to invite the best there was to have a seat. That meant hiring women, outsiders, underdogs, people that were overlooked and waiting to be seen many of the best creatives in business”.

She wrapped up her speech by saying, "To the young women, our future leaders know that you're about to make the world turn. I see you. You are everything the world needs. Make those power moves. Be excellent. And so the young kings lean into your vulnerability and redefine masculinity lead with heart.”

