Reebok, Other Brands Cut Ties With CrossFit Over CEO’s Remark On George Floyd

Reebok announced that it will end its partnership with CrossFit after the CEO of the fitness network made an insensitive remark about George Floyd on Twitter. On June 7, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) shared its director’s statement calling racism and discrimination as critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. The CrossFit CEO responded to the tweet:

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Glassman further wrote criticising the research institute that its “failed model” quarantined businesses and wrecked the economy.

Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

Reebok told Footwear News in a statement that its partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. While the company was in regarding a new agreement, it decided to end the partnership with CrossFit HQ in the “light of recent events”, in an apparent reference to Glassman’s tweet on George Floyd.

Reebok said that it will fulfil its remaining contractual obligations in 2020 and expressed gratitude for the strong bonds the company created with coaches, box owners and athletes around the world over the past 10 years. The backlash over Glassman’s tweet prompted several other affiliates to end their partnership.

Read: Steph Curry Chants 'Donald Trump Has Got To Go' During George Floyd Protests

'Completely unacceptable'

Nick Hurndon, owner CrossFit Magnus, made public a letter written to CrossFit headquarters in which it announced ending company’s affiliation. Hurndon said that Glassman’s response to the current movement to end systemic racism and police brutality is completely unacceptable and does not align with the company’s values or beliefs.

“We recognise that doing the right thing, being on the right side of history, standing for justice and wholeheartedly embracing equality is not always easy, but our values are not adopted and held because they are not always easy, good for business, or make anyone comfortable,” wrote Hurndon.

Glassman later released a statement via CrossFit official Twitter account apologising for the “mistake” and said that he, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. Glassman said that he made a mistake in choosing the words and that his heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused.

Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

Read: George Floyd's Death: Woman Stages Solo Protest After Friends Refuse To Join Her

Read: George Floyd's Brother To Testify Before Congress In Hearing On Law Enforcement Reform