Steph Curry Chants 'Donald Trump Has Got To Go' During George Floyd Protests

Golden State Warriors Steph Curry was a part of protests on Saturday in Palo Alto, California. The three-time NBA Champion, who has always been vocal about his political views, called out President Donald Trump during the protest. Curry and other protesters were heardd chanting 'Donald Trump has got to go'.

Steph Curry marching in Palo Alto today. pic.twitter.com/gZx7Z4XcjU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 6, 2020

Steph Curry protest: Curry protests with his wife Ayesha Curry and Warriors teammates

Curry has been open about his dislike for the US President and has also been actively participating in speaking up about George Floyd's death two weeks ago. Curry was among the first few NBA stars to speak up by posting a photo of George Floyd with Derek Chauvin's knee pressed against his. Curry has since then participated in Blackout Tuesday last week and also posted a video of the protest he was a part of.

Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee attended a protest organized by Juan Toscano Anderson in Oakland on Wednesday last week. Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, was also a part of the peaceful protest. Other people at the 'Walk in Unity' protest uploaded photos of the Warriors star kneeling and chanting in Floyd's name. Two weeks ago, George Floyd was killed by a police officer, who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd's protests of not being able to breathe went unheard and Chauvin stopped only after Floyd went still. His death caused the USA to start protesting and promoting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Steph Curry protest: Curry and Donald Trump

After Curry and the Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2017, they were invited for dinner at the White House. However, while talking to a newspaper, Curry revealed that he did not want to go. In his statement, Curry stated that their views did not match with Trump at all and said that the Warriors going to the White House was not going to change everything. Donald Trump had tweeted about Curry's comments, uninviting him.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

