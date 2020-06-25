Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles On His Battle With Breast Cancer: 'I Was In Disbelief'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Hollywood songstress Beyonce’s father and ex-manager, Mathew Knowles spoke about his battle with breast cancer and shared details about the initial symptoms of the disease. Mathew revealed that he was suspicious that something was wrong after he noticed a ‘small, recurring dot of blood’ on his shirt. Adding to the same, Mathew Knowles revealed that after taking a mammogram and biopsy test, it was confirmed that Knowles had breast cancer.

Also Read | Beyonce's Songs That Empower Women With Its Powerful Lyrics; See List

Mathew Knowles mentioned that the same disease has claimed the lives of his mother, aunt and great aunt. Recalling his reaction when he first learned that he was diagnosed, Mathew revealed that he was in utter ‘disbelief’. However, Mathew claimed that he was lucky to be detected at Stage 1A. Adding to the same, Knowles revealed that he had a mastectomy, which is referred to as a procedure to remove breast tissue and didn't undergo any chemotherapy. Mathew Knowles revealed that the doctors discovered had the BRCA2 gene mutation in him, which is known for increasing the risk of breast cancer in both men and women.

Also Read | Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like Her Mom's Twin In An Orange Outfit, See Post

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently made it to the news when she responded to a series of various questions from fans across her social media platforms in an interview with a news journalist. While fans came up with questions about her upcoming projects and her take on female empowerment, one curious fan asked to state a frequently asked question that irks her the most. To this question, Beyonce revealed that questions about her pregnancy annoy her. Shutting down the trolls, Beyonce sarcastically asked her trolls to get off her ovaries.

Also Read | Beyonce's Special Request At Kobe Bryant's Memorial Gives A Glimpse Of Her Thoughtful Side

Beyonce on the work front

Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No and Bills Bills Bills. Bills Bills Bills established Beyonce as the voice of Destiny's Child. During Destiny's Child's hiatus, the singer made her theatrical film debut with Austin Powers and recorded her first solo album, Dangerously in Love the same year. In the coming years, the singer continued her acting career with movies like The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls and Obsessed.

Also Read | Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like Her Mom's Twin In An Orange Outfit, See Post

(Image credits: Shutterstock)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.