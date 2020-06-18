Beyonce's Songs That Empower Women With Its Powerful Lyrics; See List

Beyonce has ruled the music world for many years now. The talented singer has always exceeded the expectations of her fans and picked up many challenges over the course of her time. Beyonce is one rare artist who has not only dominated the music world but the fashion and beauty industry too. Beyonce's songs with their gripping lyrics and charming video have swooped in fans and continue to do so even now. Some of her songs include Run The World, Diva, Check On It, If, Schoolin' Life, and many more. Listed below are some of Beyonce's songs that empower women.

Beyonce's songs that empower women

Who Run The World

This is one of Beyonce's most popular songs. The song Who Run The World came out in 2011 but the lyrics have been so powerful that the song is remembered even today. The song is a definite motivational and uplifting song for women and talks about girls running the world. For this track, Beyonce received many awards, accolades, and nominations. Some of the beautiful lyrics of this track are penned below:

"Girls, we run this motha, yeah

Girls, we run this motha, yeah

Girls, we run this motha, yeah

Girls we run this motha, girls

Who run the world?

Girls"

Diva

This is another popular track by Beyonce that empowers women. The soulful lyrics and the monochrome video blend perfectly. Beyonce's songs have always been empowering, strong and on point. This one too got many girls gushing. The song is not only motivational but also empowering and that is just what people need on some days. Some of the thought-provoking lyrics of this track are penned below:

"I'm a, I'm a, a diva, hey I'm a, I'm a Na, na, na,

diva is a female version of a hustler Of a hustler, of a, of a hustler Na, na, na,

diva is a female version of a hustler Of a hustler, of a, of a hustler

Stop the track, let me state facts I told you give me a minute

and I'll be right back Fifty million round the world

And they said that I couldn't get it I done got so sick and filthy with Benji's,

I can't spend How you gone be talkin' s**t?

You act like I just got up in it Been the number one diva in this game for a minute"

Single Ladies

This is another sensational and empowering song of Beyonce. The song Single Ladies fits just right with the title. It speaks about freedom and women's desire to do as they please. The song is powerful and can get anyone on their toes. A few lines from the track are penned below:

"Give it up for my sister!

All right now

Everybody put your hands together

Do we have any single ladies in the house tonight?"

