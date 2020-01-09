The Debate
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like Her Mom's Twin In An Orange Outfit, See Post

Hollywood News

Recently, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's eight-year-old daughter channeled her inner fashionista in an orange chic outfit. Fans compared her to her mom Beyonce.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
beyonce

It seems like public pictures of Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter are rare, as her celebrity parents have time and again expressed their hesitation to bring her out in the public eye.

However, Blue Ivy Carter, who celebrated her birthday on January 8 and looked like a mini-Beyonce in a photograph shared by her grandfather. Here are the details.

Also Read | Beyonce Checks Out A Fan's Fashion Statement, Approves It With A Nod; Watch Video

Blue Ivy Carter pulls of a Beyonce

Blue Ivy Carter seems to have pulled off a 'Beyonce' in the recent picture shared by her grandfather. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles shared a picture of his eight-year-old granddaughter to wish on her birthday.

In the picture shared by Matthew Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter can be seen in a long-sleeved chic orange shirt, a cherry-print skirt, and a pink-and-purple pineapple-print backpack, posing in front of an orange wall.

Looking every bit her photogenic mom, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter can be seen posing with a tiny smile. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Beyonce's Iconic Live Musical Performances Throughout Her Career, Watch Videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on

Also Read | Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

Fans compare Blue Ivy Carter to Beyonce

Since Blue Ivy Carter's picture was shared on social media platforms, fans have been comparing the eight-year-old to Beyonce. Check out how fans reacted to the picture:

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

 

 

Published:
