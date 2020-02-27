Beyonce's Special Request At Kobe Bryant's Memorial Gives A Glimpse Of Her Thoughtful Side

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left for his heavenly abode on January 26, after his private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the mountains of Calabasas, USA. Reportedly, the 41-year-old was travelling with six other people in his private helicopter, when it crashed close to Los Angeles.

Tragically, Kobe Bryant's 13 -year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, also died in the crash. Just a few days ago, on February 24, 2020, a memorial for the late basketball star was arranged at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, in which Beyonce made a special request to the organisers of the event. Here are the details:

Beyonce's special request at Kobe Bryant's memorial

The recently held memorial service for Kobe Bryant witnessed the who's who of the entertainment and sports industry in presence, to pay their last respects for the legendary NBA player. From Michael Jordan's emotional speech for his 'little brother' to Vanessa Bryant's heartfelt tribute to her late husband and daughter, celebrities reminisced the best moments they shared with Kobe Bryant. However, Beyonce's musical paean to Kobe Bryant stole the show, as the singer performed on some of Kobe's favourites. Recently, it was revealed that the singer had also made a special request to the organisers of the show, requesting them not to get her pictures clicked during the performance.

Reportedly, Beyonce wanted to focus on the show and not take the attention away from Vanessa Bryant and the family. The singer only performed at the memorial service to remember her long-time friend, Kobe and wanted to do something special for Vanessa. The singer’s friendship with Vanessa and Kobe Bryant is traced back to the ’90s when Kobe appeared in the remix of Destiny’s Child’s Say My Name and featured in the music video for the group’s song Bug-A-Boo.

