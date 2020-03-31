Beyonce's Inspirational And Thought-provoking Quotes Will Motivate You

Beyonce is one of the most popular pop singers who has given several hit numbers. She rose to fame as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child which was one of the best-selling girl groups of all the time. Although the group separated, Beyonce continued to win hearts with her soulful voice. Her hit numbers like Crazy in Love, Halo, If I Were a Boy, All the Single Ladies have gained global recognition. Here are a few inspirational Beyonce quotes that have inspired fans.

Beyonce's Inspirational Quotes

When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think.

Whenever I’m confused about something, I ask God to reveal the answers to my questions, and he does.

I hold a lot of things in. I’m always making sure everybody is okay. I usually don’t rage; I usually don’t curse. So for me, it’s a great thing to be able to scream and say whatever I want.

When you really don’t like a guy, they’re all over you, and as soon as you act like you like them, they’re no longer interested.

I think music is something that can, and should, be used to get you into different things because eventually what goes up must come down – we’re not going to be the number one group in the world forever – so you have to have something else to fall back on.

My focus is my art, and that’s what I love to do. I have to be really passionate in order to do something. I’ve turned down many things that I just didn’t believe in.

We all have our imperfections. But I’m human, and you know, it’s important to concentrate on other qualities besides outer beauty.

I wanted to sell a million records, and I sold a million records. I wanted to go platinum, and I went platinum. I’ve been working nonstop since I was 15. I don’t even know how to chill out.

For me, it’s about the way I carry myself and the way I treat other people. My relationship and how I feel about God and what He does for me is something deeply personal. It’s where I came from, my family, I was brought up in a religious household and that’s very important to me.

I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me

The reality is, sometimes you lose

