Beyonce Sang Solo Since The Age Of 7 & Other Interesting Trivia About The Star

Beyonce is known as the Queen of the music industry and her life has always been open to the public. With countless tweets and videos doing rounds on the internet, there are still a few things you probably didn’t know about the star. Take a look at some trivia about Beyonce.

Trivia about the fashion icon and singer, Beyonce

Allergic to perfume

Beyonce often opts for a no-makeup look and is seen wearing a nude shade lipstick. It is believed that the actor loves wearing mascara and is allergic to perfume.

Her father is her manager since 1995

Her mother is a costume designer and owns a salon. In 1995, her father got into full-time record managing and has been managing Beyonce’s music ventures since then.

Beyonce has been singing solo since the age of 7

At the age of 7, Beyonce was part of her church’s choir but more interestingly, the singer was a soloist at the choir. Her first solo tour as Beyonce started in 2004. She also won around 30 singing and dancing competitions as a child.

She loved visiting museums

As a child when kids loved playing or reading, Beyonce’s favourite pastime was visiting the local museum.

The singer is a huge fan of The Beatles

Beyonce was a part of the church choir and also actively took part in many singing and dancing competitions. She once sang John Lenon’s Imagine and also received a standing ovation for the same.

Beyonce has battled depression

Beyonce had a girl band called Destiny’s Child. After the band broke up in 2006, Beyonce slipped into depression and it was also reported that she was in a bad place in life.

Her idol is Kate Moss

Beyonce is a fashion icon herself but very few know that the singer’s idol and spirit animal is British supermodel Kate Moss.

Beyonce has an alter ego

Beyonce, a superstar had stage fear. She once mentioned that she created an alter ego to be taken seriously. She also mentioned that her alter-ego was called Sasha Fierce and was sexy, aggressive and proactive.

The singer donated her entire salary to charity, once!

Beyonce was seen in the film Cadillac Records and her entire salary was sent to charity. She donated her money to Phoenix House, an organisation of rehabilitation centres for heroin addicts across the globe.

