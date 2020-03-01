Beyonce's Best Love Songs That Will Give You 'all The Right Feels'

Beyoncé is one of the most popular American singers, songwriter, and record producer. She is also an actor and dancer who has achieved great success in her career. Beyoncé is one of the world's best-selling music artists, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide. It is very difficult to rank her songs, as whatever she touches turns gold. Still, we have tried to list some of the best and top love tracks of Beyoncé of all time below-

Beyoncé's best songs based on love-

Crazy In love - 2003

‘Crazy In Love’ was a collaboration with his husband Jay-Z, but this song was not their first collaboration. It is said that this song developed their relationship and cemented their artistic partnership early on. This song released in the year 2003 and received several accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song and many more.

Best Thing I Never Had - 2011

‘Best Thing I Never Had’ released in the year 2011 and received a lot of appreciation and awards like Soul Train Music Awards: The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Song, and many more. The song was originally not written as a ballad but was encouraged to be produced that way by the drumming on Doug E. "Best Thing I Never Had" stood at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and at number four on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

XO – 2013

‘XO’ is one of the best love songs of Beyoncé. This slow and sensual love song channels the happiness and eagerness of a first kiss. This song was nominated for the World Music Award for World’s Best Song and World Music Award for World’s Best Video, and many more. The song became a rage when it released in 2013.

Love on Top – 2011

‘Love On Top’ was the song the Beyoncé used to announce her pregnancy in 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards. This song runs on a style beat of the 80’s which is a modern R&B revelation. Beyoncé with all her pop flair rocked this love track. The song will surely give you all the right feels about love. This song has received a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Soul Train Music Award for Best Dance Performance and many more such accolades.

