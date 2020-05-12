Beyonce's Hit Singles From 'I Am... Sasha Fierce' Album; 'Halo' To 'Single Ladies'

I Am… Sasha Fierce is the third solo studio album of the international singer Beyonce. The album released in November 2008 by Music World Entertainment and Columbia Records. Originally this album of Beyonce was formatted as a double album which intended to market her contrast artistic persona. The first disc namely I Am…. contains mid-tempo pop, slow and R&B ballads.

While the second disc namely Sasha Fierce (reportedly named after Beyonce’s alter ego) focuses on more beats that blend with Europop and electropop elements. Beyonce also credited her husband Jayz and Jazz singer Etta James for inspiring her to push the limits of her songwriting and artistry. Here is a collection of few hit songs from the album

If I Were a Boy

If I Were a Boy is a hit single recorded by Beyonce from her third studio album. The song was written by BC Jean and Toby Gad. They also handled the production of If I Were a Boy alongside Beyonce. The song was inspired by the difficult break-up of a romantic relationship. It was originally recorded by Jean, however, it was rejected and later Beyonce recorded her version of the song.

Halo

Halo was another hit song recorded by the global singer Beyonce. Included in the first disc I Am…, Halo was intended to give a behind-the-stage glimpse of Beyonce’s life with the stripping off her makeup including celebrity trappings. Halo was the fourth single of the album. It is a pop power ballad song with lyrics describing a sublime love. Halo features drum, keyboard, piano, synthesizer and more instrumentations.

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) is another hit single from Beyonce's third studio album. Belonging to the second disc Sasha Fierce, the song was released by Columbia Records in October 2008. The song explores men’s unwillingness to commit or propose. In the song, the female lead can be seen enjoying her single status in a club.

Diva

Diva is a song written and bankrolled by Knowles, Shondrae “Bangladesh” Crawford and Sean Garrett for Beyonce’s album I Am… Sasha Fierce. It was released as the third single of the album. Diva is an R&B song featuring hip hop groove which includes stuttering neat. The lyrics of the song revolves around independence and female empowerment.

Broken-Hearted Girl

Broken-Hearted Girl is a song written by Beyonce, Kenneth Edmonds and produced by Stargate. It was initially a classic rhythm and blues song until Kenneth changed the arrangement of the song and that of its chords. The track appears on the I Am… disc of Beyonce’s third studio album. The lyrics of the song describes heartache and insecurities revolving around the concept of love.

