When Beyonce Ruled Internet With Her Traditional Indian Look | See Pictures

It takes a fashion boss lady to confidently slay in and bold ensembles. Many celebrities have surprised the fashion police with their impeccable smoldering looks. Lemonade singer Beyonce is one of them. Apart from being a dominant pop music singer, the global icon is hailed for her splendid fashion choices. Beyonce developed a keen interest in fashion and started her own fashion line in the year 2005.

The international singer has constantly made heads turn which her breathtaking fashion experiments. Not only western look but Beyonce has slayed in traditional ethnic ensemble too. During the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding, Queen Bey’s private concert was arranged.

Not only did she perform for the guests there but the beauty queen was also spotted in a traditional ethnic ensemble. The singer opted for a red gown. Red is a traditional colour donned by many during Indian weddings. Beyonce added a western twist to her ensemble but also kept in mind the ethnic essence.

Taking to Instagram, Beyonce posted a series of pictures from the day of her performance. The red down featured a thigh-high slit with a plunging neckline. The gown had intricate traditional mirror work all over it. Beyonce’s gown was paired with a matching cape. The diva accessorised her look with heavy traditional statement jewellery.

Beyonce opted for a traditional maang tikka and earrings. Golden eyes and nude lips added charm to her look. Her wavy hair left open completed this traditional look of the diva.

Check out the post shared by Beyonce here:

Along with this, Beyonce was seen sharing another post consisting of a series of pictures from the event. In the fourth picture, Beyonce can be seen donning a purple floral Anarkali dress which is paired with matching dupatta. This traditional ensemble of Beyonce features intricate floral work done using colourful thread all over it.

