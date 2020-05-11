Beyonce's Popular Song Lyrics That Would Make For Epic Wedding Vows

Beyonce is widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed pop stars of the modern era. She has won several awards and accolades over the years. Beyonce's songs that remain widely popular include Halo, Crazy In Love, Run The World, Single Ladies, and many more. With all that said, here are some of Beyoncé's lyrics that would make for epic wedding vows.

READ:Beyonce Sets Up Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site In Her Hometown Houston, Credits Mom For Idea

Beyoncé's Lyrics That Would Make for Epic Wedding Vows

Die With You

"Darling I wake up just to sleep with you/I open my eyes so I could see with you/and I live so I can die with you."

Here, Beyonce has spoken about a lover's desire to live and die with his/her partner. The song, released in 2017, was quite special for Beyonce as it was released for her 7th wedding anniversary.

READ:Beyonce Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Re-create 'Savage' For COVID-19 Funds

Dangerously In Love

"Baby I love you/You are my life/My happiest moments weren't complete/If you weren't by my side/You're my relation/In connection to the sun/With you next to me/There's no darkness I can't overcome/You are my raindrops/I am a seed/With you and God, who's my sunlight/I bloom and grow so beautifully"

Whilst not considered to be among the most personal lyrics penned by Beyonce, the song still strikes a chord in the hearts of lovers. It has a positive tone and speaks about how one can overcome any obstacle with the presence of their lover. One of Beyonce's earliest hits in her career, the song is widely regarded as one of the best ballads in modern pop music. It has several genres blended in a very unique manner, including pop, soul, and Hip-Hop.

READ:Beyonce's Stylist Breaks Down Her Look From The Golden Globes, Diamonds Worth 323 Carats

Flaws And All

"I don't know why you love me/And that's why I love you/You catch me when I fall/Accept me flaws and all/And that's why I love you/I neglect you when I'm working/When I need attention I tend to nag/I'm a host of imperfection/And you see past all that/I'm a peasant by some standards/But in your eyes I'm a queen/You see potential in all my flaws/and that's exactly what I mean."

These lyrics from Flaws And All talk about the inexplicable nature of romance. It describes how a person loves his/her partner accepting all of their flaws and how special they mean. Released in 2007 as part of the album, B'Day, this was one of Beyonce's most acclaimed songs, although it wasn't a major commercial success.

READ:Nora Fatehi Makes Thunderous TikTok Debut, Grooves To Beats Of Beyonce's Song | Watch

Dance For You

"I just wanna show you how much I appreciate you, yes/Wanna show you how much I'm dedicated to you, yes/Wanna show you how much I will forever be true, yes/Wanna show you how much you got your girl feeling good/Wanna show you how much, how much you understood/Wanna show you how much I value what you say/Not only are you loyal, you're patient with me babe/Wanna show you how much I really care about your heart/Wanna show you how much I hate being apart."

Dance For You is about a lover expressing how much he loves his/her partner and describes how deeply he/she cares about his/her partner. It also talks about a lover being loyal to his/her partner. It is noted for its tonal and thematic similarities to the style of 90s pop icon Janet Jackson. Released in 2011, it was a massive commercial success and was also performed at many of her tours.

READ:Rihanna & Beyonce's Stunning Bodycon Outfits To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

READ:'Riverdale' Actor Camila Mendes Recreates Beyonce's Pregnancy Photoshoot With A Twist; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.