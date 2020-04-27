The Story Behind Beyonce's Iconic Song, 'Halo'; Check Details

Beyonce is among the biggest pop stars of the modern era. Beyonce's songs that remain widely popular include Halo, Video Phone, Run The World, Drunk In Love, Pretty Hurts, Crazy In Love, and many more. One of Beyonce's songs titled Halo has an elaborate story to it. Read on to know more details about the story behind this memorable Beyonce number:

The story behind Beyonce's iconic song, 'Halo'

The song Halo is known to be about a girl who is immensely hurt and builds walls around her to protect herself from getting hurt again. One day she meets a man who helps her tear down her walls and makes her feel safe again. Halo's writers Ryan Tedder and Bogart in an interview revealed the story behind the popular song. Ryan Tedder spoke of the song being an inspiration from one of his Michigan shows when his Achilles heel got torn down. The writer had to stay home on complete rest and his wife did not allow him to compose anything. Once his wife was away for a couple of hours, the writer rang his friend and they composed a song for Beyonce in just three hours.

The song Halo was composed in those three hours. The two writers had an angel concept in mind. They wanted to create something based on Beyonce's current life back then. The song was about Beyonce's turbulent relationship with Jay Z at the time. The two writers finished the song and added a touch of angelic keyboard parts to it. They then sent the demo to Jay-Z’s company ‘Roc Nation’ and was later kept on hold. Later the writers told Leona Lewis that they could have it if Beyonce passed. Rumors of the song being written for Lewis went on for some time but the two writers later denied them.

