Beyonce’s Hit Tracks From Her Album 'Lemonade' To Add To Your Playlist

Beyonce's popular album Lemonade was the sixth studio album by the singer which was released in April 2016. The album consisted of hit singles like Formation, Sorry and Hold Up. Touted as an R&B album, Beyonce's Lemonade consisted of tracks that covered a diverse range of genres like blues, rock, hip hop, funk, electronic and gospel. The album was well-received by the critics and the fans alike with some of the songs becoming chartbusters.

Beyonce's album Lemonade had guest vocals from artists like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, James Blacke and Jack White. The album, Lemonade was directed by Beyonce, Kahlil Joseph and Melina Matsoukas. Here's looking at some of the hit tracks from Beyonce's Lemonade.

Here are some hit tracks from Beyonce's album Lemonade

Sorry

Sorry released in May 2016. The track, Sorry is an electro R&B song that had thumping beats and rhythm created by bells, synthesizers and drum beats. The catchy lyrics of Sorry revolved around the protagonists being cheated on by her lover and her ways of coping up with the infidelity.

Due to the tense mood along with the several allegations made by Beyonce in the track, Sorry, there were several rumours that the track was directed towards her husband Jay-Z. Reportedly, even the critics were all praises for the empowering vibe the track, Sorry provided. Sorry debuted and went up top secure the 11th spot at the US Billboard Hot 100.

Formation

The track, Formation served as the album, Lemonade’s lead single and was released in February 2016. Beyonce's performance along with the catchy and upbeat lyrics of the track was much appreciated. However, this track from Lemonade had also caught itself in a controversy due to the music video.

While some critics reportedly praised the depiction of the African-Americans by Beyonce in the track, some criticised the anti-police approach in the track. Beyonce's track also went on to become the most searched song on Google in the year 2016. The song also won the Best Video and the Best Music Video Award at the AICE Awards.

Hold Up

Hold Up was the third single from the album. The track received an immense appreciation for its intricate cinematography and Beyonce's intense act. The sentimental lyrics spoke of love, betrayal, turmoil which was supported by the pensive music.

The track also received a Grammy nomination for the Best Pop Solo Performance at the 59th ceremony. The song was written by Beyonce along with Thomas Pentz and Ezra Koenig. Inevitably, this track deserves to find a spot on your playlist to match your reflective quarantine mood.

