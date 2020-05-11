Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Beyonce: Who Rocked The Animal Print Outfit Better?

Animal print outfits are here to stay and that is quite evident with the celebs' choices, as seen in their pictures. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Beyonce, who are equally fashionable, opted for animal print outfits giving them their twist. Here’s taking a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Beyonce’s outfit that fans can introduce them to their wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a tiger-striped jumpsuit and also opted for a similar print belt that looked completely stunning on her. The actor completed the look with straightened hair, diamond teardrop earrings, dewy makeup, pastel nail paint and a watch. Kareena Kapoor also received several compliments for her stunning outfit.

Beyonce

Beyonce, on the other hand, sported a velvet material leopard print outfit that looked completely gorgeous on her. The actor-singer completed the tube dress with an animal print outfit with middle parting sleek hairdo, emerald coloured dangler earrings, kohled eyes, bold lips and also opted for black heels. Beyonce was lauded for her stylish outfit as she went on to receive likes and comments on the post. Check out their picture below.

Seeing the likes and comments on their post, it is very evident that the fans and fashionistas are in love with their glamorous outfits. Fans also went on to laud their outfits and their stylish appearance by commenting with kind words on their post. Fans commented saying "stunning," "gorgeous," "lovely," and much more.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan. The film was loved by fans and movie buffs but did not work well at the box office due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Aamir Khan in a lead role. The film is an official remake of the American film, Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020 but seems like the film might get pushed for another release date due to the coronavirus epidemic, no official statement was given by the makers or the actors regarding the same.

