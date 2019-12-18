Beyonce's Net Worth Now Close To Half A Billion, Thanks To Her Multiple Business Ventures

Beyoncé is, no doubt, a living legend. According to Forbes magazine, the Crazy in Love singer is climbing the charts when it comes to individual net worth. The singer recently voiced the character of Nala in the Disney live-action Lion King. She also dropped an original track for the film. All of these elements and her collaboration with husband and rapper Jay-Z also contributes to Beyonce’s net worth. Read on to know what the pop culture icon's net worth currently stands at.

What is Beyoncé’s net worth?

Beyoncé is a global icon for many and living legend who continues to thrive through her various ventures. The Lemonade singer started her musical career by being a part of the band Destiny’s Child and then went on to pursue a solo career in the industry. This decision turned out to be fruitful for Beyoncé, as currently, she is one of the best-selling artists in the music industry.

According to a Forbes article from last year, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were in the top hundred highest earning celebrities of 2018. The couple raked in millions due to the massive sales of their On The Run II tour. According to this 2018 article by Forbes, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a combined net worth of $1.25 billion. In this calculation, Jay-Z’s net worth is $900 million and Beyoncé’s net worth was $355 million.

But 2019 has been a financially profitable year for Beyoncé. Beyoncé, apart from her music, also earns in millions from her other ventures. Beyoncé has a gym wear clothing line named Ivy park. She also owns an on-demand vegan meal delivery service. Apart from this, Beyoncé also voiced the character of Nala in Disney’s live-action Lion King. She also has sung and composed the original soundtrack of the film titled Spirit, which is up for a Grammy this year. Beyoncé also dropped a surprise album titled The Gift, which is a Lion King-themed album. She has collaborated with co-star Donald Glover for this album. Lion King turned out to be a profitable deal for her since the movie collected $1.6 billion through its worldwide ticket sales.

According to a media portal’s report, all the above-mentioned factors have resulted in Beyoncé’s net worth approximately being close to $500 million. Beyoncé also has signed a three-project deal with the streaming giant Netflix worth $60 million. The Beyhive was in for a surprise when Beyoncé dropped her documentary titled Homecoming on Netflix and gave an inside look at the making of her legendary Coachella performance. She also reportedly took home $2 million when she performed at Isha Ambani’s wedding.

