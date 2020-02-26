Beyonce Consoles Vanessa Bryant As She Breaks Down During Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna both passed away in a helicopter crash a month ago, on January 26, 2020, and his loss was a massive blow to both his fans, as well as his friends and family in the entertainment industry. Just a few days ago, on February 24, 2020, a memorial for the late Basketball star was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Beyonce not only sang at the gathering but she also shared a touching moment with Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Beyonce shares a touching moment with Vanessa at Kobe's memorial

The memorial started off with a heartfelt performance by Beyonce. The singer claimed that she was at the event because she loved Kobe and his family. Beyonce then proceeded to perform Kobe's 'favourite song', XO. She then went on to perform another one of her iconic songs, Halo. After Beyonce's performance, Michael Jordan took the stage to honour his fellow NBA superstar.

The entire event was live-streamed by the late Kobe Bryant's teammates, the Los Angeles Lakers. In Michael's heartfelt eulogy, he mentioned how when Kobe Bryant died, a piece of him died. During the NBA star's touching speech, Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears and Beyonce consoled her by grabbing her arm and comforting her.

Even Michael Jordan consoled the grieving wife and mother as she walked down the stage after her own heartbreaking eulogy. Vanessa Bryant mentioned how her daughter was amazingly sweet and called Kobe Bryant the most amazing husband. The memorial was also the first time that Vanessa Bryant was seen in public after the death of her husband and daughter.

