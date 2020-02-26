Michael Jordan Jokes At Kobe Bryant's Funeral, Netizens Recall 'crying' Meme

Basketball legend Michael Jordan gave a tearful speech at the Staples Center on February 24 in the honour of Kobe Bryant and made an unexpected joke. Speaking about his relationship with Kobe, Jordan said that his “little brother” was a “nuisance” at first that turned into “love” over a period of time.

“What Kobe Bryant was to me was the inspiration that someone truly cared about the way either I played the game or the way that he wanted to play the game,” said Jordan.

“He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be. And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be,” he added.

During the heart-wrenching speech, Jordan joked about his teary eyes while referring to a famous ‘crying Jordan’ meme that took the internet by storm a few years ago. “Now he’s got me (crying) and I'll have to look at another crying meme for the next…I told my wife I wasn't gonna do this cause I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years,” said Jordan.

Read: Tom Brady Honours 'superhero' Kobe Bryant By Posting Inspirational Tribute On Twitter

'Crying Jordan'

Jordan was inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame and during his speech at the ceremony in September 2009, he started crying. However, the pictures went viral in late 2015 in the form of memes and social media referred to it as ‘crying Jordan’. There was an uproar of laughter in the auditorium when Jordan mentioned it. Check out how social media reacted to the reference:

HOW YALL PUT CRYING JORDAN ON CRYING JORDAN 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/de8Qeoyiqp — TheDevilHerself 🧘🏾‍♀️✨ (@StillRockLocs) February 24, 2020

Jordan acknowledging crying Jordan is a moment in Black History. — Shawn Grant (@SHAWNxGRANT) February 24, 2020

Michael Jordan really referenced the crying Jordan meme. Where do we even go from here? — Love Yo Self ✨ (@MichellCClark) February 24, 2020

MJ referencing the Crying Jordan meme is amazing. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 24, 2020

This crying Jordan is the best. #kobememorial — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 24, 2020

Y'all better not make any crying Jordan memes today... today is not the day. — James H. Williams (@JHWreporter) February 24, 2020

Read: LeBron James Considers Himself 'emotionally A Wreck' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Last month, Kobe was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and eight others when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva had said that there will an extensive investigation into the accident which could take a ‘great deal of time’.

Read: White Mamba Diana Taurasi Promises To Carry Forward Gianna Bryant's Legacy In Kobe Eulogy

Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers Legend's Heroic Final Wish To Be Fulfilled By Scott Boras