Beyonce And Rihanna: Check Out The Singers' Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Celebrities have a lot to deal with on the red carpet. From flashing lights to wardrobe malfunctions, it takes a fashion boss to slay in a thigh-high slit dress or a flowy gown with confidence when the paparazzi are waiting for you. Time and again many celebrities have wowed their fans with their exceptional sartorial choices, especially when it comes to their red carpet looks. Beyonce and Rihanna are two such celebrities who are praised by their fans for their red carpet looks.

Beyonce

Beyonce is one of the dominant pop music singers. Apart from that, fans hail the star for her splendid fashion statements. The Lemonade singer has developed a keen interest in fashion by introducing her own fashion line in the year 2005. Beyonce has consistently made heads turn by her Met Gala and red carpet appearances. Here is a compilation of her red-carpet looks.

Mustard Gown

Sheer Gown

Red Gown

Rihanna

Rihanna is another one of the most popular contemporary pop music singers. She is recognised for embracing different music styles and has reinvented her image throughout her career. Apart from singing, Rihanna also has a cosmetic brand called Fenty beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH. Rihanna is popular among her fans for her fashion statement. Fans hail her for her experimental red carpet appearances. Here is a compilation of her red-carpet looks

Goddess Gown

Olive Green Gown

Sky Blue Ensemble

