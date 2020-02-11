Oscars 2020: Beyonce & Jay Z Had 'no Social Media Policy' Imposed At Their After-party

The 92nd Academy Award or The Oscars 2020 was held on February 9. There were several big names from the industry such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot to name a few. There was a pre-Oscar party held by the Academy, where Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez along with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth marked their presence. There was also a post-party hosted by Beyonce and her beau Jay Z, which was a secret fair. Read to know about it and more.

Beyonce and Jay Z's 'no social media' after-party

Artists Beyonce and Jay Z hosted a high profile party after the Oscars 2020 night and it was speculated to be a low-key affair. It was attended by The Kardashians and Jenners along with several A-listers. According to a leading news portal, the party saw in attendance Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Solange, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, P. Diddy and more at the Chateau Marmont Hotel.

The Kardashians, Kendall all were present, along with Kanye West and Travis Scott. The news portal reports that the vibes were good all-around and everyone, including the hostess, was having fun. It also revealed that there was no social media policy at the party.

According to reports, everyone was around, Beyonce and bowing down to her. At one point, she even got on the mic and sang a few lines and remixed Brown Skin Girl and I Care, with a few other tracks of hers. There were pool tables set up and it was made to feel like a dive bar. It was not overly extravagant and it seemed like they wanted everyone to feel casual, as per reports.

The Academy Award is one of the most prominent awards in the film industry. At the Oscars 2020, Parasite created history as it became the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award. Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor for his performance in Joker. Renée Zellweger received Best Actress for Judy.

