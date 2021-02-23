Big Hero 6 Comic Vs Movie: How Much Does The Film Differ From The Comics Its Based On?

Big Hero 6, the popular Disney animated movie, has been in the news since rumours of a live-action Big Hero 6 adaptation started appearing online. Big Hero 6 at the time of its release was a big hit and fans all over the world loved the animated adaptation of the film. Here's a comparison between Big Hero 6 comic vs movie and how the two differ from each other.

Big Hero 6 Comic vs Movie: How much does the film deviate from the comics?

Big Hero Six is based on a Marvel Comics' Big Hero Six series. While a large portion of the film takes inspiration from the comics for the overall storyline there are also many changes the filmmakers have made that aren't necessarily true to the source material. This is very similar to how MCU makes their films. They take main storylines from popular comics like Civil War and Infinity War and adapt them into movies with many small changes as the plot requires.

A few members of Big Hero Six in Marvel comics are mutants and part of the X-Men as well. This is completely missed in the film and there is no mention of X-Men. The hero's brother Tadashi is a main part of the story in the comics, but he is also entirely missing from the storyline of the film. In the comics, Hiro's backstory is also a little different and it's the Japanese government that tries to convince Hiro to join the Big Hero team. Baymax was originally created in the comics to serve as a bodyguard rather than a medical assistant.

Robert Callaghan, the main villain of the film is also absent in the comics and is an entirely original film-only character. In the comics, Baymax can transform into a giant green monster similar to the Hulk which is never mentioned in the film. In the comics, the story of Big Hero Six takes place in Japan whereas the film is set in the fictional city of San Fransokyo. In the films, the Big Hero Six is formed exclusively to stop the villain Robert Callaghan but in the comics, the Big Hero Six are formed by the Japanese government to fight crime and defeat supervillains.

Big Hero 6 Box Office - How much did the film make?

In 2014, the Big Hero 6 Box office total stood around $657 million, a very large amount for a relatively unknown comic book property. Since then, Disney has made a Big Hero 6 TV show and many comics and they are very popular amongst the kids. While there are rumours of a Big Hero Six live-action film, Marvel hasn't made any official announcements.

