'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Shares 'Sparrow Academy' Cast And Character Details

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series on Netflix. It has garnered praises for its two seasons and has been renewed for a third one. The previous part ended with a change in the timeline with the introduction of Sparrow Academy. Now the cast of the team on the show has been revealed.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 shares cast for Sparrow Academy

Netflix has recently shared Sparrow Academy cast for The Umbrella Academy season 3. At the end of season two, the superhero siblings come back to 2019 from their trip to the 1960s. They get a shocking encounter with their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who is now alive and has a new team called Sparrow Academy led by former number six, Ben. It hints that the absence of the umbrella academy has changed the timeline.

The Sparrow Academy cast has Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David, all joining the series along with old-timer Justin H. Min. Variety has provided details about the upcoming characters.

Sparrow Academy character description

Justin Cornwell will play Marcus who will be Sparrow No. 1. He is charming, chiseled, and colossus, as well as honest, virtuous, and demanding. Marcus will keep the family of children with special abilities together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational, and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

Justin H. Min returning as Ben, being Sparrow No. 2. He is now a machiavellian tactician wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader of Sparrow Academy at all costs.

Britne Oldford portrays Sparrow No. 3, Fei, who sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But, deep down, Fei wishes she did have a friend. Most of the time she will be the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out — until she is crossed.

Jake Epstein essays Alphonso aka Sparrow No. 4. He is a man who spent years fighting crime, which has left him physically scarred by battles but also with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez will be seen as Sloane, Sparrow No. 5. She is romantic and a dreamer and feels a higher cosmic calling that leaves her eager to see the world and experience life beyond her upbringing. It is obligations to her fellow Sparrows — and fear of crossing a family line — that keep her tethered to the Academy.

Cazzie David is Sparrow No. 6 aka Jayme, a loner hidden under a hoodie. She does not speak much because she doesn’t have to: Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. She is smart and sharp as a knife and as someone who spends the most time with Alphonso.

Along with the actors, a new piece of VFX is being added to The Umbrella Academy season 3: Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube, otherwise known as Christopher and Sparrow No.7. It is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as Sparrows' consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. To the family, he is trustworthy and loyal, but like all of them, he is a force with which to be reckoned.

