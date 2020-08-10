'How To Be Single' Cast Features Some Talented Actors Who Put Up Convincing Performances

How to Be Single is a 2016 American romantic comedy film helmed by Christian Ditter. The movie written by Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein and Dana Fox is based on the novel of the same name by well-known author Liz Tuccillo. The Warner Bros Pictures movie had an ensemble star cast including Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., and many more. The film released on February 12, 2016. Take a look at How to Be Single star cast details.

Cast of How To Be Single

Dakota Johnson as Alice Kepley

Dakota Johnson played the lead role of Alice Kepley in the movie. The movie revolves around her numerous relationships. After being into multiple relationships, she finally ends up reflecting on her time living alone and being single. Apart from this film, she has also acted in films like Black Mass, Fifty Shades of Grey, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and many more.

Rebel Wilson as Robin

Rebel Wilson plays the role of Robin, who is Alice’s co-worker. Some of her significant movies are What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Struck by Lightning, and Bachelorette. Apart from being a brilliant actor, she is also a comedian, writer, and producer.

Alison Brie as Lucy

Alison plays the role of Lucy and Geroge’s wife. Apart from How To Be Single, she has been a part of various other films like Born, Us One Night, Scream 4, The Lego Movie, and many more. The actor has even won Screen Actors Guild Awards in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2009 for Mad Men.

Leslie Mann as Meg Kepley

Leslie Jean Mann is an American actress who plays the role of Meg Kepley in the film. She has appeared in numerous films like The Cable Guy, George of the Jungle, Big Daddy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and many more. Apart from acting, she has also worked as a voice-over artist for films like Rio, ParaNorman, and Mr.Peabody & Sherman.

Damon Wayans Jr as David Stone

Damon Wayans Jr plays the role of Alice's love interest, David Stone. Damon is a famous actor and comedian who has featured in numerous films and TV shows like Dance Flick, Big Hero 6, to name a few. He has been a part of some popular series like Happy Endings and New Girl.

Supporting star cast of the film

Anders Holm as Tom, a bartender

Nicholas Braun as Josh, Alice's love interest

Jake Lacy as Ken, Meg's love interest

Jason Mantzoukas as George, Lucy's husband

Colin Jost as Paul

Brent Morin as Lucy's Date

