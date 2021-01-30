Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Cast: Details About The Characters & Voice Actors

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is one of the most popular animated series on Netflix. The sci-fi action-adventure series is developed by Zack Stentz and is based on the novel Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton. The animated series is a part of the Jurassic Park franchise. The first season debuted on Netflix in September last year.

The popular show returned with its second season recently and it is being received well by the viewers all over the world. A lot of people are confused about the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 cast and the voices behind the characters. Here is a look at the voice cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous according to screenrant.com.

The cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2

Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn

The role of Brooklynn in the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 cast is played by Jenna Ortega. Her character is that of a social media influencer who begins to take the charge and make important discoveries on the Isla Nublar island. Jenna Ortega is popular for her roles in Stuck in the Middle, Elena of Avalor and You among others.

Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius

Paul-Mikel Williams has voiced the character of Darius in the cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2. Darius is a dinosaur enthusiast camper who is leading the group through the Jurassic World in an attempt to all the mainland for help. Paul-Mikel Williams has also made appearances in Westworld and Sydney to the Max.

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

Sean Giambrone voices the character of Ben in the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 cast. He is a sensitive and shy camper who likes to care for his Ankylosaurus named Bumpy. He has previously done voice work for Big Hero 6: The Series and Harley Quinn.

Angus Sampson as Hap

Angus Sampson has played the role of Hap in the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 cast. He is the burly and grim guide who the group becomes suspicious of. The Australian actor has featured in the Insidious film series, The Mule, Mad Max: Fury Road among others.

Stephanie Beatriz as Tiff

Stephanie Beatriz has voiced the character of Tiff in the cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2. She is the wife of Mitch and a fellow eco-tourist. The group also becomes suspicious of her. Stephanie Beatriz became a household name with her role of Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn 99.

Other cast members of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 are:

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula

Ryan Potter as Kenji Kon

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

Bradley Whitford as Mitch

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

