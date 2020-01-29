Bigg Boss 13: Is Kashmera Shah Trying To Bring Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Closer?

Bigg Boss is famous for spinning out controversies coupled with the exciting Weekend Ka Waar episodes and some high-octane drama. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to raise the entertainment quotient amongst the audience since the show’s inception on television. The recent episode saw close family and friends of the housemates enter the show to lend their support just a few days before the finale. Talking about this, Arti Singh had her sister-in-law and Bigg Boss Season 1 contestant Kashmera Shah enter the house to support her.

Kashmera informed that 'SidArti' is being loved by the viewers now

Known for her feisty demeanour, Kashmera created quite a storm inside the house as she started taking some subtle digs at all the contestants. But what viewers could not help but notice that Kashmera endorsed the 'SidArti' bond inside the house and told all the contestants about how the viewers are adoring Sidharth Shukla and Arti's bond. Kashmera further adds that Sidharth and Arti seem to care for each other and genuinely stand for each other when the need arises. She also asks Sidharth about how she feels about Arti.

Kashmera took a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill

However, Kashmera was also seen taking jibes at Shehnaaz Gill. She called her bond with Sidharth fake and referred to them as 'FakeNaaz.' Shehnaaz started arguing with Kashmera about her statements but the latter mentioned that not only her but the entire nation considers her fake. This also led to Shehnaaz being disappointed and further caused some mild altercations between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Kashmera also pulled Vishal Aditya Singh's leg after her entry. She taunted him several times for 'not being seen' inside the house. She also told him that she was quite upset when he asked Arti to chop off her hair during the Elite Club task.

