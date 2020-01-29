Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla ‘goes Down On His Knees’ For Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster by toppling all the popularity charts. Last night’s episode was full of drama as the close family and friends of the housemates came inside the house to support them before the finale. However amidst all this, the viewers found Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's adorable and naughty digs at each other super entertaining. The two could be seen pulling each other's legs while Devoleena Bhattacharjee joined the fun conversation. Rashami also prepared sheera for Sidharth and told him that he has to finish the entire dish or else she would think that he still wants to fight with her.

Sidharth sings a song for Rashami while eating her sheera

However, Sidharth being in a naughty mood, went down on his knees and started singing a song for her while eating the sheera. He also looked at the cameras and stated that he is eating Rashami's hand-made sheera and is still alive. Meanwhile, Rashami looks visibly amused by his antics. Later Sidharth sits beside Rashami and finishes the entire sheera. Sidharth and Rashami's light moments were one of the main highlights of the episode.

R - Gira dia na me smjh geyi

Sid - jaan bujh ke nhi giraya ruk yehi me chamach le kar ati hu

Sid ignored sana & said Sab haluwa khana parega 😂😍😍

Baby jo ruth geya khana th ab parega hi shukla ji 🤦‍♀ pic.twitter.com/ikRVGOuQUt — Binti ♡ SidRa (@arohi_bintii) January 28, 2020

Devoleena took a dig at Arhaan in yesterday's episode

Devoleena also tries to make Rashami patch-up with Sidharth. However, when Rashami is quipped by Devoleena on whether she is interested in Sidharth in a romantic way, she flatly refused. She further adds that Sidharth is not her type, to which Devoleena takes a dig at Arhaan Khan and tells Rashami that Arhaan is also not even close to her type. Rashami tells Devoleena that she got a hint of that after everyone warned her about the same thing. But it cannot be denied that Sidharth and Rashami are indeed warming down to each other and fans are loving these adorable 'SidRa' moments. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

Video Courtesy: Arohi Twitter

