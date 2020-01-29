Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flirts With Sidharth, Hints At #SidLeena Trend

Colors TV’s Bigg Boss is famous for spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception on television. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination process, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee an episode of the show and her cute banter with contestant Sidharth Shukla is creating headlines. Here are the details.

Devoleena and Sidharth to become #sidleena?

As seen in the recent episode of Biss Boss 13, ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee made a guest-appearance to support her friend Rashami Desai. Devoleena informed Rashami that she should not feel lonely, as the country is supporting her. Devoleena Bhattacharjee added that she understands what Rashami has been through and also remarked that she has been playing the game extremely well.

While the recent episode witnessed some friendship flares between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the audience got to witness brewing chemistry between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. As seen in the promo shared by Colors TV on Twitter, Devoleena enquires Sidharth if he misses her, to which Sidharth Shukla reveals that he misses her terribly. Sidharth Shukla also recites a short poem for Devoleena. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also flirts with Sidharth Shukla and the actor remarks that #sidleena had already started when she was in the house earlier. Take a look:

Fans react:

#SidLeena over forced #Sidnaaz Any day 😂 Love Sid and Devo's flirting banters 😉 — Sidharth Shukla♥️ Fans😍🖤 (@sidharthfanpage) January 28, 2020

Sid & Devo flirting is so entertaining, love to see that #DostoKaDostSid — Sidheart (@DianaRo38890548) January 28, 2020

(Promo Image: Colors TV Twitter)

