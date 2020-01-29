Bigg Boss 13: Do You Know Asim Riaz Was Thrashed By Varun Dhawan?

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote their film Street Dancer 3D, last weekend. While Varun Dhawan entered the house, he surprised the netizens by telling them that he has previously worked with both Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla has worked with Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where he plays the role of Angad who is supposed to marry Alia’s character-Kavya. However, very few know when Asim has worked with Varun Dhawan. Check out the video where Asim Riaz is seen working with Varun Dhawan.

Asim Riaz in Main Tera Hero

Asim Riaz plays the role of a college gang member who has come to beat Varun Dhawan up in the movie Main Tera Hero. In the video, Asim Riaz is seen wearing a red coloured Jersey vest with a pair of dark coloured joggers. In the movie, Varun Dhawan beats up the gang members who follow him from the auditorium to open space. Asim is seen running behind Varun through the college campus before they finally catch up to him in an open space. As Asim Riaz goes in to attack the hero with his hockey bat, Varun Dhawan fights him off. Main Tera Hero stars Varun Dhawan, Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakri in lead roles.

Asim Riaz is loved by the audience and isn’t nominated to get evicted this week. He is also the first member of the elite club in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from the role in Main Tera Hero, Asim Riaz has done some modelling and has appeared in a few television commercials as well. He has done commercials for Lens kart, B’lue as well as Raymond and He Deodorants, amongst others.

Asim Riaz is considered to be one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In last night’s episode he got down on one knee and expressed his feelings to former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. He said that he loves her and that he wants to marry her, Himanshi maintained a calm posture and added that they would figure out the specification ones they get out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

