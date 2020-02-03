Bill Murray Recreates 'Groundhog Day' For Fiat Chrysler's Super Bowl Commercial | WATCH

Fiat Chrysler has recreated the 1993 movie Groundhog Day that starred Bill Murray for a Super Bowl ad for the Jeep Gladiator pickup. The commercial is 60-seconds long and was released by the automobile company on Sunday morning. The commercial shows the acclaimed actor reprising his role as Phil Connors and reliving the same day over and over again as he did in the film. Read more about the Super Bowl ad created by Fiat Chrysler that stars Bill Murray.

Today isn’t just Game Day. It’s Groundhog Day. Watch Bill Murray in the Jeep “Groundhog Day” commercial featuring the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. #JeepGroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/R3xn6PC7Ro — Jeep (@Jeep) February 2, 2020

Bill Murray in Fiat Chrystler's Super Bowl ad

In the commercial, Bill is taken back by the deja vu, until he takes the Gladiator as his getaway vehicle instead of a classic Chevrolet C-10 pickup just like the film. The Chief Marketing Officer of Fiat Chrysler, Olivier Francois revealed to the media that he first tried contacting Murray in October. They soon realised the importance of the Super Bowl 2020 and Groundhog day being on on the same day for the first time in 54 years. Thus, Francois said it was very critical for them to bring him on the commercial. Here is the ad and some reactions to the ad by Fiat Chrysler that features Bill Murray.

Fan Reactions:

whatever Jeep paid Bill Murray for this, it was worth it pic.twitter.com/MHZqJD8kaw — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 2, 2020

Bill Murray wins the Super Bowl commercial contest- and it ain’t even close. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

This might be the greatest commercial I have ever seen. Bill Murray.... legend. pic.twitter.com/45qePMtdES — Austin Chadwick (@AustinChadwick) February 2, 2020

Bill Murray is the best pic.twitter.com/lOlBJi43tm — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) February 2, 2020

