Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Celebrities Who Showed Us That Crocs Can Be Cool

Crocs have been trending as a fashion statement recently. These days celebrities can be often spotted wearing them with their outfits and are complimented for their looks. Let us take a look at some of the celebrities who showed us Crocs are cool.

Celebrities wearing crocs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In this picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen wearing light green Crocs. She has paired her Crocs with light blue denim and light green suit. She has kept her hair open and wavy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Classic Clogs as the newest global brand ambassador for Crocs’ 2020 “Come As You Are” Campaign. This will be a joint collaboration to benefit the UNICEF.....https://t.co/mgEYLytkW4 @priyankachopra @Crocs pic.twitter.com/yiE2Q2vYF5 — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) October 30, 2019

Post Malone

In this picture, Post Malone can be seen wearing a black t-shit paired with black jeans. He is seen posing with the guitar and his Crocs are army green colour with a pinch of yellow tint. Take a look at the picture:

Ruby Rose

The Batwoman star is seen holding white Crocs which have various stickers including Batman's car on them. Ruby Rose is wearing a grey t-shirt and a pair of earrings. The Crocs are limited edition and look really cool on her.

Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer donned a white shimmery gown. She has paired her outfit with light purple Crocs in which she looks beautiful. Natalie posed for the picture with flowers in her hands.

Image Courtesy: Crocs Instagram

