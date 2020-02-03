Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Celebrities Who Showed Us That Crocs Can Be Cool

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and celebs wore Crocs with their various attires. Read more to know about the celebrities who wore crocs and looked extremely cool.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Crocs have been trending as a fashion statement recently. These days celebrities can be often spotted wearing them with their outfits and are complimented for their looks. Let us take a look at some of the celebrities who showed us Crocs are cool. 

ALSO READ | Madhu Chopra Calls Wendell Rodricks 'fake', Slams Him For Remark On Priyanka Chopra

Celebrities wearing crocs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In this picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen wearing light green Crocs. She has paired her Crocs with light blue denim and light green suit. She has kept her hair open and wavy.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra's Entrepreneurial Ventures

Post Malone

In this picture, Post Malone can be seen wearing a black t-shit paired with black jeans. He is seen posing with the guitar and his Crocs are army green colour with a pinch of yellow tint. Take a look at the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Takes A "big Step" In The Kitchen With THIS; Read Here

Ruby Rose

The Batwoman star is seen holding white Crocs which have various stickers including Batman's car on them. Ruby Rose is wearing a grey t-shirt and a pair of earrings. The Crocs are limited edition and look really cool on her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Slams Trolls For Criticising Her Grammys Outfit

Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer donned a white shimmery gown. She has paired her outfit with light purple Crocs in which she looks beautiful. Natalie posed for the picture with flowers in her hands.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on

Image Courtesy: Crocs Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'