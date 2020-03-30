Billie Eilish's Heart-melting Fan-girl Moments; Check Out These Amazing Pictures

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are one of the most popular and talented sibling pairs in the music industry. Billie Eilish is among the most prominent singers, especially during recent times. The American sensation, singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has many times thanked her brother for always being supportive and helpful in her acceptance speech. Billie Eilish has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly. She always says that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. However, she too, like most normal people, has had her fangirl moments from time to time. Have a look-

Also read | This Is How Billie Eilish Made History At The Grammy Awards; Read Here

Billie Eilish's best fangirl moments to cherish and have a look at:

Billie Eilish having a very pretty picture with the Earthgang and having her fangirl moment. She captioned this picture saying,

been a fan of these two for a minute.. shit is surreal that they’re coming with me on this tour 🐍 EU/UK WE GOING KRAZY

Image courtesy: @billieeilish

Also read | Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell: All You Need To Know About The Young Star

Billie Eilish was the most joyful girl when she got to sing her favourite song on the stage with her favourite Jared Leto. She captioned the post with all her heart saying,

THIS WAS MY FAVORITE SONG WHEN I WAS 7 YEARS OLD AND @jaredleto HAD ME COME OUT AND SING IT WITH HIM TONIGHT WOWOWOWOWOW @30secondstomars THANK YOU

Image courtesy: @billieeilish

Billie Eilish thanking Billie Joe Armstrong for making her what she is today and having her cherishable fangirl moment. She expressed her feelings saying-

this day was unreal to me.. genuinely cant hand enough credit to this man for helping me become the person i am. my brother and i shit our pants when billie and his family came to our show. getting to shoot this this was a peak in my life. thank you @rollingstone @billiejoearmstrong go read the article/watch da video

Image courtesy: @billieeilish

Billie Eilish looks really happy and cute with her mentor whom she is thanking and enjoying her fangirl moment with. The person is none other than Avril Lavigne.

THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM

Image courtesy: @billieeilish

Also read | Billie Eilish And Her Brother Finneas O'Connell Funny Moments Together

Just look at her room, with all Justin Bieber pictures on the wall. This shows that she is a true fan of Justin Bieber and just loves him. She has also many a time said in public to several media people that she is a big fan of the Canadian singer and always feels like a fan when she meets him. She also expressed her feelings for Justin Bieber and her song Bad Guy in this post is saying that-

BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN

Image courtesy: @billieeilish

Billie Eilish having her fangirl moment with this amazing man Dapper Dan. The way she is looking at him is just so cute. She captioned this post saying,

I met the king

Image courtesy: @billieeilish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.