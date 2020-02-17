Billie Eilish Calls Her Oscar Performance "trash" Says That She Was "glad It Was Over"

Billie Eilish recently in an interview confessed that she hated her Oscar performance. Billie Eilish and her brother and music producer Finneas O’Connell impressed the audience from all around the world as they performed a touching rendition of The Beatles’ song Yesterday. Read on to know more details about what Eilish has to say about her Oscar performance.

Billie hated her Oscar performance?

Billie Eilish has achieved several milestones in her short career span. One of the biggest highlights of Eilish’s career was her recent Oscar performance. But in an interview with a media portal, Billie Eilish said that she was not happy with her performance. Billie Eilish performed The Beatles’ hit track Yesterday during the Memoriam segment at the awards.

Billie Eilish during the interview said that she completely bombed her Oscar performance and also went on to call it trash. The Bad Guy singer also drew comparisons between the audience at the Oscars and the Grammys. Billie further explained the difference between the Oscars and the Grammys by stating that at the Oscars her fellow artists were not present and she was not familiar with the atmosphere.

Billie Eilish further added that during her Grammy performance was much better since she was familiar with the audience and hence she was not scared to perform. She also added that during the Oscars there were movie stars present and hence she found it intimidating and scary. She concluded her explanation by stating that she was terrified of performing on the Oscar stage and hence she and her brother O’Connell were just glad it was over.

During the interview, Billie Eilish also talked about how she was happy that she had a bit of creative control while lending her voice to the brand new Bond theme song No Time to Die. Eilish during the interview also said that she is really looking forward to touring and is excited to kick start the tour on March 9. The Bad Guy singer has 53 shows scheduled till September. This will be the first time Billie Eilish will be touring after she grabbed five major awards at the Grammys 2020.

Image Courtesy: The Academy Instagram

