Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell: All You Need To Know About The Young Star

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular music artists working today. Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell is not far behind when it comes to being popular in the entertainment industry. The brother and sister have taken over social media with their pictures, videos, and music.

The siblings are known to be widely popular on several social media platforms. Listed below are all the details you need to know about Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell

All you need to know about Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell

The world is humming to the tunes of Billie Eilish but she owes her success to brother and partner in crime, Finneas O'Connell. Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas O'Connell is famous for several reasons.

The young singer also happens to be a songwriter, record producer, musician, and actor. Finneas O'Connell has even written and produced music for younger sister Billie Eilish. The two of them have won many awards and accolades together and for their solo albums as well.

Finneas O'Connell is 22-years-old and 5 feet 5 inches tall. The actor-singer is also rumored to be dating YouTuber, Claudia Sulewski. The singer even came up with a song for her with the same name. Finneas O'Connell has been in the 2013 film, Life Inside Out and has also starred in TV shows like Glee and Modern Family.

The actor's star sun happens to be Cancer. Both brother and sister regularly appear in each other's interviews to promote their music.

